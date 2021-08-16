Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $47,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 463,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281,758. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.62. The firm has a market cap of $466.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

