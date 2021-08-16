Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,209 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,209 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $1,878,160.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total value of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total value of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of MORN traded up $6.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $266.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.33. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Morningstar by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

