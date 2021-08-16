Joseph Trunfio Sells 17,000 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $331,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Trunfio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $693,600.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46.

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 522,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,235. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $770.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 28.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 224.5% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,853 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

