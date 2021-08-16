JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €192.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €192.00 ($225.88) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 65.52% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €161.56 ($190.07).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €116.00 ($136.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.50. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

