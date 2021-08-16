JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of ABSI opened at $25.01 on Monday. Absci has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $31.53.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 over the last quarter.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

