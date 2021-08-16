JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $39.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after buying an additional 482,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,228,095 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,151 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

