JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $19.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on M. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $18.79 on Monday. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.