JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. United Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 58,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 59,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $158.36. The company had a trading volume of 378,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,326,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $167.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.