JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $787.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 787 ($10.28) and last traded at GBX 785.79 ($10.27), with a volume of 8929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 787 ($10.28).

The stock has a market cap of £610.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 754.48.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

