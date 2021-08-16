JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

JPST opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.73.

