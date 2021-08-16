JulSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $574,800.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0297 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 13% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $16.25 million and approximately $574,800.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 547,555,099 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

