Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,327 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,436 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Juniper Networks worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 116,074 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,152 shares of company stock worth $1,926,707 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.80. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $29.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

