Jupiter Price Hits $0.0135 on Top Exchanges (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.71 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00135683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00158934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,581.92 or 1.00028427 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.03 or 0.00923438 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $320.26 or 0.00687719 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

