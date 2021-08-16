Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a GBX 9,145 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been given a GBX 9,145 ($119.48) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 8,550 ($111.71) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £114 ($148.94) to £111 ($145.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £111 ($145.02) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,977.50 ($130.36).

Shares of JET stock opened at GBX 6,122 ($79.98) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,398.72. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 5,584 ($72.96) and a 12-month high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

