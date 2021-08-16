JUST Market Capitalization Tops $162.58 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $162.58 million and approximately $257.99 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00133214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00158772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,097.83 or 1.00040650 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.21 or 0.00909759 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.33 or 0.06851981 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

