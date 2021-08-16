K21 Price Reaches $1.07 (K21)

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, K21 has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. K21 has a market cap of $12.26 million and $1.52 million worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One K21 coin can currently be bought for $1.07 or 0.00002320 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get K21 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00017095 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.16 or 0.00922955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00109530 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047401 BTC.

K21 Profile

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,421,966 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

Buying and Selling K21

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire K21 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy K21 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for K21 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for K21 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.