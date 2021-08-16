Kadena (KDA) Trading 47.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $87.18 million and $1.75 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00056242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.02 or 0.00134058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00158942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.95 or 1.00004121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.05 or 0.00918825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.00681257 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,771,800 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

