Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Short Interest Update

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on KAJMY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kajima from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kajima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kajima stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. Kajima has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter.

About Kajima

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

