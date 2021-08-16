Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kaltura Inc (NASDAQ:KLTR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

KLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,247. Kaltura has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

