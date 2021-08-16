Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.00.
Kaltura Company Profile
Read More: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.