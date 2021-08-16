Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

