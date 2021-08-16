Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

KLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

KLTR stock opened at $11.80 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

