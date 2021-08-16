Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

KMDA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

KMDA stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $243.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

