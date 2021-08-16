Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director E Reeves Callaway III Sells 1,000 Shares

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.04. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAMN. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

