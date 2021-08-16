Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.53. Kaman posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $43.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $59.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $18,761,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kaman by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Kaman by 20.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.