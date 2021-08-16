Karat Packaging Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Karat Packaging in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRT opened at $23.87 on Monday. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

