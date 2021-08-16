Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,647 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KPTI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 318,478 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 203.25% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

