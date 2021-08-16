Kathmere Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $221.46. 1,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.