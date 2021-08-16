Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $3.34 Million Investment in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,337,000. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for 1.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,730,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,226,000 after buying an additional 208,216 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 361,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,213,000 after buying an additional 70,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.59. 52,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,557. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

KL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

