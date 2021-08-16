Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Makes New $6.96 Million Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 174,685 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. GlaxoSmithKline comprises 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.05. 79,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,091,063. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

