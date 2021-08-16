Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 4,420 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises 3.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after acquiring an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after purchasing an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth approximately $21,539,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 965.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 256,820 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.00. 3,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,622. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

