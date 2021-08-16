Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK grew its position in Amazon.com by 551.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,293.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,480.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

