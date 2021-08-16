Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $141.93 on Top Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $28.39 million and $7.89 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $141.93 or 0.00307157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00016419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.29 or 0.00896578 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00047411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00104122 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

