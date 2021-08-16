Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €43.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €43.00 ($50.59) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €56.81 ($66.84).

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLE stock opened at €63.18 ($74.33) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of -17.13. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.