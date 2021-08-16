KeyCorp Comments on Airbnb, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36.

ABNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.97.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $152.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after buying an additional 8,928,106 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $437,299,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.