KeyCorp Comments on Berkeley Lights, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berkeley Lights in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.88) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.01). KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berkeley Lights’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of BLI opened at $41.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 9.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.20. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Regents of The University of California bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $652,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,840 shares of company stock valued at $5,726,924 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

