KeyCorp Comments on OncoCyte Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). KeyCorp also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 652.99%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in OncoCyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70,534 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $97,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,789 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

