KeyFi Trading Up 2.1% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,703.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00133933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00158509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,237.43 or 0.99923847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.94 or 0.00916174 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $309.81 or 0.00669522 BTC.

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,391 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

