Killam Apartment REIT (KMP.UN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE: KMP.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.75 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.75 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

8/5/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$21.75 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$23.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$23.75.

6/28/2021 – Killam Apartment REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:KMP.UN opened at C$21.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.65. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.