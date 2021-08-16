KIMCHI.finance Price Hits $0.0003 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $716,967.18 and approximately $284,344.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00061348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.20 or 0.00912272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00108641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00046622 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

