Kin (KIN) Trading Up 113.8% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 113.8% against the dollar. One Kin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $236.93 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00134477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00158458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,314.39 or 0.99852857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.