Kind Ads Token (KIND) One Day Volume Hits $36.00

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Kind Ads Token has a total market cap of $72,215.13 and $36.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kind Ads Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016682 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00916719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00046876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104313 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

KIND is a coin. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kind Ads Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kind Ads Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kind Ads Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.