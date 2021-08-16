Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Kindred Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 54.19% and a negative net margin of 529.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,574,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,035.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,080. Corporate insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN opened at $9.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.30. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.