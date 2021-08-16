Kineko (KKO) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.62 Million

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Kineko has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $68,011.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00130245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00158081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,504.92 or 1.00161862 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.67 or 0.00912743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,186 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

