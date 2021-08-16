Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Short Interest Update

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 53,531 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.36 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.