KLAYswap Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $27.08 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $243.47 million and approximately $27.08 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 66.4% against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $31.28 or 0.00068392 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00158736 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,747.00 or 1.00033828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.10 or 0.00914240 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

