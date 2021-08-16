Klimatas 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $435.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $8,650.92 and $435.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.