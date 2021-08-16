Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €106.82 ($125.67).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €98.74 ($116.16) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €99.23.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

