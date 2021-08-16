Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 71.2% from the July 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KMTUY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Komatsu alerts:

KMTUY opened at $25.40 on Monday. Komatsu has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.57.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.