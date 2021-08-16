Komodo Price Hits $1.19 on Major Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $151.11 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.03 or 0.00331127 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00145370 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.09 or 0.00159280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000160 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,347,343 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

