Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE KOP opened at $31.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $661.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. Koppers has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $39.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 5,131.4% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 171,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.